MACON, Ga. — GHSA State Basketball Tournament Scores for Tuesday, February 25:

Girls:

Eagles Landing 57

Veterans 43

------------

Kell 64

Jones Co. 54

------------

Central-Talbotton 56

GMC 23

------------

Wheeler Co. 55

Wilcox Co. 41

------------

Wesleyan 51

Stratford 38

Boys:

Denmark 71

Upson-Lee 68

------------

Central 79

Windsor-Forest 76 (Overtime)

------------

Therrell 57

Washington Co. 55

------------

Treutlen 78

Lincoln Co. 77

------------

RELATED: Athlete of the Week: Jordan Jones

RELATED: Athlete of the Week: Stacie Jones

RELATED: Athlete of the Week: Nadia Reese

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.