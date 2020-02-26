MACON, Ga. — GHSA State Basketball Tournament Scores for Tuesday, February 25:
Girls:
Eagles Landing 57
Veterans 43
------------
Kell 64
Jones Co. 54
------------
Central-Talbotton 56
GMC 23
------------
Wheeler Co. 55
Wilcox Co. 41
------------
Wesleyan 51
Stratford 38
Boys:
Denmark 71
Upson-Lee 68
------------
Central 79
Windsor-Forest 76 (Overtime)
------------
Therrell 57
Washington Co. 55
------------
Treutlen 78
Lincoln Co. 77
------------
