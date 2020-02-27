MACON, Ga. — GHSA State Tournament Basketball Scores for Wednesday, February 26
Boys:
Wilcox Co. 94
Wilkinson Co. 94 (Overtime)
-----------
Hancock-Central 68
Calhoun Co. 53
-----------
Terrell Co. 73
Dooly Co. 55
-----------
Girls:
Southwest 50
Laney 47
-----------
Douglas, Atlanta 56
Washington Co. 53
-----------
