MACON, Ga. — GHSA State Tournament Basketball Scores for Wednesday, February 26

Boys:

Wilcox Co. 94

Wilkinson Co. 94 (Overtime)

-----------

Hancock-Central 68

Calhoun Co. 53

-----------

Terrell Co. 73

Dooly Co. 55

-----------

Girls:

Southwest 50

Laney 47

-----------

Douglas, Atlanta 56

Washington Co. 53

-----------

RELATED: Athlete of the Week: Jordan Jones

RELATED: Athlete of the Week: Stacie Jones

RELATED: Athlete of the Week: Nadia Reese

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.