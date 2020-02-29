VALDOSTA, Ga. — GHSA state basketball playoffs resumed Friday, with the semifinals round at several college campuses across the state. Class A Public was hosted at Valdosta State. The winners of these games will advance to the Championship game in Macon next week at the Macon Coliseum.

Boys

Treutlen County 68

Terrell County 63

-------

Hancock Central vs Wilcox County, Friday 8 p.m.

Central Macon vs Jefferson, Saturday 8 p.m. (Valdosta State)

Girls

Wheeler County 81

Turner County 66

--------

Southwest Macon vs Rockmart, Saturday 8 p.m. (GCSU)

