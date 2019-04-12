MACON, Ga. — Time for another Prep Talk, 13WMAZ's segment where we get to know our high school athletes on a one-on-one level. This week, Avery Braxton is at Howard High School with Collin Tarver.

AVERY: Alright, first question. Who is the best hooper in the league right now in your opinion?

COLLIN: I think it's KD, even though he's hurt. That's the man right there.

AVERY: Why so, why do you think?

COLLIN: Can't nobody stop him. It doesn't matter who you put in front of him. He's going to score.

AVERY: OK, well, ultimate question. LeBron or Kobe?

COLLIN: Kobe!

AVERY: Why?

COLLIN: He's got that mentality where he ain't going to give up, he's going to go at you.

AVERY: You don't think LeBron has the mentality, bro?

COLLIN: He's got it, but he ain't got it like that.

AVERY: OK, you get one meal for the rest of your life. What are you eating?

COLLIN: Salmon and mashed potatoes.

AVERY: I had the salmon yesterday, it slapped. For sure, for sure. Lastly, your pregame routine.

COLLIN: I jump rope and I stretch my legs out. Make sure my blood pumped. Make sure I don't hurt my knees, because they already hurt anyway. Feel like I got old man knees.

AVERY: Old man knees. I got them, too, but he's still hooping.

