Central Georgia Little Leaguers perform on big stage

DUDLEY, Ga. — The Bloomfield Youth Baseball organization had five teams participate in the USSSA Baseball tournament in New Orleans. Four of those teams placed.

The 12 and under team took first place and a world series championship.

14 and under and the 10 and under teams both took home silver in second place, and the 8 and under team took 3rd place.

Two Dudley Little League teams are 2021 district champs, the 11 and under boys and 12 and under girls will both compete for Little League state titles this week.