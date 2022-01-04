Central Georgia native, Tennessee Titan Bud Dupree cited after Nashville fight

Dupree is accused of fighting a Walgreens store employee after an argument

NASHVILLE, Ga. — Wilkinson County native and current linebacker with the Tennessee Titans, Bud Dupree, is facing a misdemeanor charge after a fight in Nashville Sunday.

According to the citation, it happened around 8 p.m. at the Walgreens location on Rosa Parks Boulevard.

It was reported that a group of people entered the pharmacy to shop when some of them got into an argument with an employee, 20-year-old Greg Butler.

The citation says the group of people left the store and then came back in with Dupree, who allegedly grabbed Butler and his phone and got into a fight with him before leaving.

Metropolitan Nashville Police met with the district attorney’s office and decided Tuesday to issue a citation to Dupree on a charge if misdemeanor assault.

Police say Dupree is to report for booking on the citation in three weeks.