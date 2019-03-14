On the first day NFL free agents could officially sign with new teams, a couple of faces with Central Georgia ties are changing places.



Former Northside Eagles-standout Steven Nelson is leaving the Kansas City Chiefs to join the Pittsburgh Steelers. The cornerback agreed to a three-year deal worth $25.5 million. Nelson starred at Houston County High School before transferring to Northside for his senior year. He plays college ball at Oregon State University.

Westside High School graduate Kareem Jackson will sign with the Denver Broncos after a nine-year stay with the Houston Texans. The defensive back's deal is also a three-year deal worth $33 million with $23 million guaranteed. Jackson played college football at the University of Alabama.

Georgia Military College product, Trent Brown agreed to terms on a four-year, $66 million deal with more than $36 million guaranteed with the Oakland Raiders, after winning the Super Bowl with the Patriots last month.

Editor's Note: The video in this story is from 2016, when Steven Nelson hosted a football camp in Fort Valley.

