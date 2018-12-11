Week 2 of the State High School football playoffs will find several Central Georgia teams still in the running for a championship. Undefeated Mary Persons hammered the Academy of Richmond County 59-0 Friday night to run their record to 11-0. The Bulldogs host Woodward Academy this Friday. Once-beaten Warner Robins knocked off Locust Grove and will play Ware County at McConnell-Talbert Stadium on Friday. The Northside Eagles upset Tucker in Round 1 and will play Bradwell Friday night at Freedom Field.

Peach County hosts Liberty County Friday night in Fort Valley. The Trojans pounded Ringgold 48 to 7 last week. Baldwin, fresh off a big win over Perry, will tackle the Columbus Blue Devils Friday in Milledgeville while Westside travels to Savannah to play always tough Benedictine.

In Class 2A, Dublin will play Thomasville at the Shamrock Bowl, while Dodge County goes on the road against Jefferson County and Washington County travels to Brooks County.

Dooly County will be on the road against Mt. Zion in the Class A Public School playoffs.

In the GISA, John Milledge hosts Bulloch in the Second Round of the Triple A playoffs while Trinity Christian faces Tiftarea on the road. In Double A, Brentwood plays at Memorial Day and Gatewood hosts Southwest Georgia.,

You can tune in to Football Friday Night at 11:35 for highlights and scores of all the key games as the chase for a state title continues.

