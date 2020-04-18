WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — 13WMAZ is continuing to shine the spotlight on talented senior student athletes that will be graced with the opportunity to play on at the next level.

First up is the International City.

The Warner Robins Demons are no stranger to making hoop dreams come true.

Now head coach Jamal Garman can add two more names to the list of basketball signees from his program.

Quon Dillard the 6’4 all state power forward had several offers from schools all across the country. The Demon will turn Bearcat as he signs on to play at Saint Vincent College in Pennsylvania carrying a 3.8 GPA along the way.

Teammate Keshun Houser has also inked his name on the dotted line, the high flying point guard will be euro stepping to Barton College in Great Bend, Kansas.

The above the rim, all state guard along with Dillard have helped the Demons win seven straight region championships including a state title in 2018 as sophomores.

Across town in Kathleen, more hoop highlights featured by class of 2020 standout Horace Johnson. Johnson is taking his talents to Huntingdon College in Birmingham, Alabama.

Johnson helped lead the Veterans Warhawks to their programs best season record, 25 wins and 4 losses with a region runner up finish and second round playoff appearance.

Now staying in Houston County with the Sharks. Congratulations to Jacob Stevens who signed his national letter of intent to play wheelchair basketball with Southwest Minnesota State.

Jacob is a part of the dynasty that the Sharks have created, winning their 8th wheelchair basketball state championship this past March.

As for college hoops -- congratulations to Central Georgia Tech’s Justin Tene on signing his NLI to continue his academic and athletic endeavors at Oklahoma Baptist University with former Mercer head coach Bobb Hoffman.

Justin helped coach Reco Dawson and the Titans win back to back conference titles and NJCAA tournament appearances.

There is still time left in April and May to celebrate senior student athletes who are advancing to the next level.

Send Marvin James your texts, tweets, emails, DMs, phone calls whatever it takes and he will try to put them in the spot light.

MORE HEADLINES

AMPED UP: COVID-19 pauses marathon goals for Central Georgia man

AMPED UP: Webhead Fitness aims to match clients with personal trainers

Perry Panthers' Ethan Bearden turns to landscaping to earn money toward baseball dream

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.