Central Georgians named cross country state champions

One team and one individual champion return to Central Georgia

A few Central Georgians will bring back some hardware from the GISA and GHSA cross country state championships held Friday and Saturday.

The Brentwood School War Eagles girls cross country team are the GISA AA state champions after five runners finished in the top-15 places. Lauren Hood finished in seventh place, followed by Anne Marie Sheppard and Emma Boyen in eighth and ninth place respectively. Ellie Atkinson and Emerson Sheppard finished in 14th and 15th.

The War Eagles had a team time average of 25:29.8.

Justin Wachtel of Mary Persons is the new GHSA AAA state champion after he ran a 15:51.52 course time. Wachtel is also the 2019 AAAA state champion.

Other notable performances over the weekend:

A-Public Girls

Georgia Military College Prep's Jada Warren finished in third. Katelyn Taylor of ACE finished seventh.

A-Public Boys

Nathan Hallar of ACE finished eighth.

AA Girls

Tristen Crosby and Johna Bowen of Bleckley County came in second and fifth respectively and helped Bleckley County to a third place team finish.

AA Boys

Luke Churchwell of Bleckley County finished seventh.

AAAAA Girls

Laney Doster of Jones County finished fifth.

AAAAA Boys