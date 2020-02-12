Central Chargers 'not satisfied,' want more in historic season

Central's 14-6 win over Liberty County was the first state playoff win since their championship season in 1975

MACON, Ga. — Central High is having one of the best football seasons in the school's history. A playoff win last Friday is the icing on the cake on the already historic season, but they're still hungry for more.

Central is playing in December for the first time in quite a while. It's something new for Coach Joaquin Sample and his squad.

"Us being able to play some football December is special. Coaches in this state want to practice on Thanksgiving every year. I know it's been kind of different but it doesn't negate the specialness of the season," Sample said.

The Chargers have a number of accomplishments this year. Friday's state playoff win over Liberty County was the first postseason win since 1989. It's the first state playoff win since 1975 when the Chargers won a championship.

The team is plenty aware of the history they're making.

"It feels real good like making history and showing people that we're good at Central. We can actually play football too. Showing the city that we're the best team in the city," said senior linebacker Walter Hawthorne.

"I think it's a testament to my coaches and my players to kind of persevere through this real unique season to make these milestone, but like I said, I'm happy but I'm not satisfied," Sample said.

The always hungry attitude is something Sample has passed on to his team. The wins are great, but players like Hawthorne are playing with a chip on their shoulder. They have something to prove to the Macon-Bibb County.

"Like everybody comes through, driving, talking trash saying we suck. We just prove them wrong every week," Hawthorne said.

That may have been a thing of the past. At practice this week, cars could be heard honking by the field, seemingly cheering the Chargers on.