Chase Elliott celebrates Georgia Champions at College Football Hall of Fame

ATLANTA — NASCAR driver and Georgia native Chase Elliott had been to the College Football Hall of Fame before, but never for an event like the one held on Wednesday.

"This is a great facility and something that Atlanta is very proud of," Elliott said.

As part of a Georgia Champions event, he got a special tour and met with fans, as his 2020 NASCAR Cup Series Championship trophy sat next to the Braves 2021 World Series Trophy and Georgia's 2021 National Championship trophy for the first time.

"I appreciate this state and the people in it. Our fellow sports teams that have been kind have always considered me part of the family. I think that says a lot about them," he said. "These are teams that I am a fan of too... I'm just a guy who loves to see the Braves do good and loves to see Georgia win too."

This event came just days after Elliott's win in Nashville and less than two weeks before NASCAR returns to the new-look Atlanta Motor Speedway for just the second time.

"I haven't heard one fan that said they didn't have fun watching or didn't have fun attending. That to me tells a story," Elliott said.