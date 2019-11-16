He's one of the top defensive players in the NFL and he got his start learning the game of football right here in Central Georgia.

Roquan Smith grew up in Montezuma, playing high school ball before excelling at UGA.

Marvin James talked to Roquan while he took off his gear to play coach for a day.

Montezuma is nothing like the mean streets of the Windy City Roquan Smith is getting used to as a member of the Chicago Bears, but to him, there's no place like home.

That's why he says with bringing his first football camp to Montezuma, there was no other option.

WMAZ VIA AP

"I was once in their shoes, looking up to guys who were in the NFL, and just for me to be in a position I'm in now to be able to come back and give back to the guys means a lot," said Smith.

After high school, transitioning to college challenged Smith, but soon, he excelled.

After his junior season at Georgia, the Chicago Bears drafted him in the first round. Another Central Georgia standout helped him through that move.

PHOTOS: Roquan Smith growing with football

"I felt like Georgia prepared me for the league. Having those guys I was accustomed to like Leonard Floyd, who was a teammate of mine my freshman year at Georgia and already had a couple of years in the league. I asked him a couple of questions here and there. It was definitely great," Smith said.

Roquan wants to extend that same sort of help to kids who look up to him back home in Macon County.

His coaching also contains a reminder to hit the books just as hard as they hit the field, and he's not just talking the talk.

He said, "I'm like a couple, few classes away, more like 2-3 semesters out, so I'm just trying to get back -- obviously, left school early, so I'm trying to get back where I started because I promised myself that I would actually finish even if I left early."

WMAZ VIA AP

Walking back on the field of dreams that helped launch his career brought back a flood of memories, many from Football Friday Nights.

"Growing up as a kid, I remember watching long before I was even playing, just looking up and seeing those highlights and seeing if 13 was at my game. So that was definitely sweet, seeing my highlights and keeping up with the other middle Georgia talent," said Roquan.

His career has now far surpassed those bright lights, but where he came from is far from forgotten.