WATCH LIVE
On Air 6:55AM
44
Macon, GA

Macon Weather Summary: 44 degrees
Menu
WMAZ Alert Center
Live Video Breaking
News Weather Delays/
Closings
  • Sponsored by
© 2019 WMAZ-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Chicago Bears linebacker, Macon County native Roquan Smith growing with football
One of the top defensive players in the NFL got his start learning the game of football in Central Georgia.
Author: Marvin James
Published: 2:01 AM EST November 16, 2019
Updated: 2:01 AM EST November 16, 2019
SPORTS 2 Articles
CHAPTER 1
Back on the field of dreams
CHAPTER 2
Roquan on his football camp for kids, UGA, and a Q&A
EXPLORE

Chicago Bears linebacker, Macon County native Roquan Smith growing with football

SPORTS
  • Back on the field of dreams Chapter 1
  • Roquan on his football camp for kids, UGA, and a Q&A Chapter 2
Chapter 1

Back on the field of dreams

He's one of the top defensive players in the NFL and he got his start learning the game of football right here in Central Georgia. 

Roquan Smith grew up in Montezuma, playing high school ball before excelling at UGA. 

Marvin James talked to Roquan while he took off his gear to play coach for a day. 

Montezuma is nothing like the mean streets of the Windy City Roquan Smith is getting used to as a member of the Chicago Bears, but to him, there's no place like home. 

That's why he says with bringing his first football camp to Montezuma, there was no other option. 

Roquan Smith
WMAZ VIA AP

"I was once in their shoes, looking up to guys who were in the NFL, and just for me to be in a position I'm in now to be able to come back and give back to the guys means a lot," said Smith.

After high school, transitioning to college challenged Smith, but soon, he excelled. 

After his junior season at Georgia, the Chicago Bears drafted him in the first round. Another Central Georgia standout helped him through that move.  

PHOTOS: Roquan Smith growing with football
01 / 10
02 / 10
03 / 10
04 / 10
05 / 10
06 / 10
07 / 10
08 / 10
09 / 10
10 / 10

"I felt like Georgia prepared me for the league. Having those guys I was accustomed to like Leonard Floyd, who was a teammate of mine my freshman year at Georgia and already had a couple of years in the league. I asked him a couple of questions here and there. It was definitely great," Smith said.

Roquan wants to extend that same sort of help to kids who look up to him back home in Macon County. 

His coaching also contains a reminder to hit the books just as hard as they hit the field, and he's not just talking the talk.

He said, "I'm like a couple, few classes away, more like 2-3 semesters out, so I'm just trying to get back -- obviously, left school early, so I'm trying to get back where I started because I promised myself that I would actually finish even if I left early."

Roquan Smith
WMAZ VIA AP

Walking back on the field of dreams that helped launch his career brought back a flood of memories, many from Football Friday Nights.

"Growing up as a kid, I remember watching long before I was even playing, just looking up and seeing those highlights and seeing if 13 was at my game. So that was definitely sweet, seeing my highlights and keeping up with the other middle Georgia talent," said Roquan.

His career has now far surpassed those bright lights, but where he came from is far from forgotten.

Chapter 2

Roquan on his football camp for kids, UGA, and a Q&A

More than 200 children were at the stadium for Roquan Smith's football camp.

The NFL linebacker plans to return home every summer to spend time coaching in Montezuma.

Here's a behind-the-scenes look at the Roquan putting on his coaching hat and hear more about his experience in the league. 

RELATED: Roquan Smith Hosts 1st Football Camp

RELATED: Roquan Smith's Rose Bowl & national championship jersey stolen in robbery

RELATED: Frankly Speaking: Roquan's the Man

RELATED: Roquan Smith ready for what lies ahead at NFL Draft

RELATED: All the reasons why Roquan Smith considered staying at UGA

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.

© 2019 WMAZ-TV. All Rights Reserved.