Chick-fil-A puts the peach in Peachtree Road Race – Free milkshakes for all

ATLANTA — In a sweet twist of events, Chick-fil-A Atlanta has announced a delicious partnership with Atlanta Track Club, bringing free peach milkshakes via the Chick-fil-A App on Tuesday, July 4, to runners and spectators participating in the 54th Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race.

"We are excited to celebrate such a special tradition in Atlanta by offering one of our favorite traditions: the Peach Milkshake," Brad Spratte, the local restaurant operator of Chick-fil-A Tucker Station and Chick-fil-A Northlake Festival, said. "We hope everyone enjoys a well-earned, refreshing treat on us."

To take advantage of this delectable offer, participants and race attendees can download or open the Chick-fil-A App and redeem a complimentary Peach Milkshake on race day at their nearest Chick-fil-A restaurant. Users must be in Piedmont Park, where the race ends, to download the coupon. The redemption is valid until August 5, giving everyone plenty of time to satisfy their peachy cravings.

But wait, there's more!

Not only can you enjoy a free peach milkshake, but race attendees can also indulge in a sample of Chick-fil-A's seasonal White Peach Sunjoy. With over 1,000 gallons available, it's a peach extravaganza.

The Peachtree Road Race is a beloved Atlanta tradition, and what better way to honor it than by partnering with a beloved Atlanta brand? As a new partner of the Atlanta Track Club, they're going all out to support the race. They will provide exciting giveaways along the racecourse and ensure that more than 3,000 volunteers are fueled with Chick-fil-A food.

"There is no better way to celebrate your accomplishment on the Fourth than heading to your local Chick-fil-A and cooling off with that iconic Peach Milkshake," CEO of Atlanta Track Club Rich Kenah said.