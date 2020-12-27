Chiefs clinch No. 1 seed when Falcons' Koo misses late FG

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Patrick Mahomes threw a 25-yard touchdown pass to Demarcus Robinson with just under two minutes. Then the Kansas City Chiefs watched as Pro Bowl kicker Younghoe Koo missed the tying field-goal try with 9 seconds left to give them a 17-14 win over the Atlanta Falcons and the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs. The Chiefs (14-1) won their NFL-record seventh straight one-possession game and matched a franchise record with their 10th straight win. The Falcons (4-11) lost by six points or fewer for the seventh time this season.