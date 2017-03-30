x
Cink-cess! 47-year-old Cink wins 3rd RBC Heritage title

Cink won the title 17 years after his second RBC Heritage win
Mar 30, 2017; Humble, TX, USA; Stuart Cink hits out of the trap on the 18th hole during the first round of the Shell Houston Open at Golf Club of Houston - The Tournament Course. Mandatory Credit: Erich Schlegel-USA TODAY Sports

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (AP) - Stewart Cink had a steady, stress-free 70 to cap off a dominant week and win his third RBC Heritage title. The 47-year-old Cink finished 19 under at Harbour Town, four in front of Emiliano Grillo and Harold Varner III. Cink's win came 17 years after his second title at Harbour Town and he became the fourth player on the PGA Tour to win twice in the same season after turning 47. Sam Snead, Julius Boros and Kenny Perry are the others. Cink had set 36- and 54-hole scoring records this week. He dared the field to catch him, and no one got all that close.