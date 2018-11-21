Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate -- the rivalry between Georgia and Georgia Tech. For the next few years, this rivalry will stem a little deeper as both quarterbacks Jake Fromm (UGA) and Tobias Oliver (Georgia Tech) have danced to this song before many times. Fromm played at Houston County and Oliver played at Northside High. Two programs who clashed with epic showdowns when these two were at the helm.

"When those two get together and play, there are no commercials. There are no, 'Hey, I am going to run to the restroom,' no, you better watch or you going to mess something big," Northside head football coach Kevin Kinsler said.

It was always must watch football when Fromm and Oliver faced off a couple of years ago in Warner Robins.

"Very competitive -- it wasn't just HoCo or Northside playing, it was Tobias and Fromm going at it against each other. Even though that was other people doing that, for those two, it was always Northside and Houston County playing each other," Kinsler said.

The two started facing against each other their sophomore year in 2014. Since then, a playoff spot was always on the line, and for two out of the three years, so was the region championship.

Fromm won 2 games against Northside in his career -- his senior year in 2016, and the junior year in 2015. Tobias played quarterback for Northside his sophomore season in 2014 and beat Jake. The Eagles also took down Houston County in 2013 when Jake was a freshman quarterback, but Tobias did not start as quarterback then.

"When you go to a game like that and you got two guys who are playing at the quarterback position where every time the ball hits their hands, something exciting is fixing to happen and the anticipation that every play could be a touchdown or every play could be a highlight reel," Kinsler said.

The Hollywood-like showdowns didn't end under the Friday night lights. The sequel now takes place under a brighter stage, Saturdays. Tobias signed with Georgia Tech and red-shirted his freshman year so he didn't get to play against Jake and the Bulldogs last season, but there is a chance he will get his shot in Athens this Saturday.

"I think it's fantastic that they have an opportunity for the next few years to hopefully continue their rivalry that everybody in the Middle Georgia has seen, Kinsler said. "

Tobias has had some moments where he has shined and showed off his athleticism. He has rushed for more than 100 yards four separate times which included a 215-yard rushing performance.

I think the sky is the limit for him, and as long as he stays grounded and keeps that air of humility about him and just continues to work hard," Kinsler said, "I think the sky is the limit for him at Georgia Tech.

