Three Clemson student-athletes have tested positive for COVID-19, the university confirmed on Friday.

Two football players and one men’s basketball player tested positive for the virus, according to Jeff Kallin with the Clemson athletics department.

Earlier this week, 128 Clemson student-athletes in football as well as men’s and women’s basketball began taking part in summer conditioning on campus.

Student-athletes can return to voluntary activity once passing a physical and undergoing testing for COVID-19.

Results of the COVID-19 testing are as follows -

Staff working directly with student-athletes: Total tested: 41; Positive: 0

Football: Total tested: 104; Positive: 2

Men’s Basketball: Total tested: 12; Positive: 1

Women’s Basketball: Total tested: 12; Positive: 0

Cumulative: Tested: 169; Positive: 3

When a student-athlete is diagnosed with COVID-19, the process of recovery starts with DHEC being notified according to their guidelines as means to trace known contacts. Specific individuals will not be identified, according to a university press release.

Required in-person summer athletics activities in Football, Men’s Basketball, and Women’s Basketball are precluded through June 30.