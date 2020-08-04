MACON, Ga. — Normally, this time of year, coaches would be on the field trying to lead their teams to a spring championship or preparing their players for the fall seasons, but in this time of social distancing, a lot more of them have time for the home team.

Ask any coach about their daily routines and they'll run off a long list of responsibilities. It's much more than showing up for games.

"We're the field maintenance crew, we're fundraising, we're taking care of grades. We're doing all those different jobs and I teach world history five periods a day," said Houston County baseball coach Matt Hopkins.

Hopkins said on game day, he could leave around 6:30 a.m. and not get home until 9. That doesn't always leave much room for family time.

Hopkins is a father of three. His son Jase is 6 and he has two daughters, 9-year-old Ellie and Georgia age two. He said during baseball season he almost feels like an absentee parent some days.

"When I'm at home, I don't sit down until we put the kids down for bed because I know if I sit down I'm going to pass out," Hopkins said.

Now that everyone is working from home and social distancing, coaches like Hopkins and Westside football coach Spoon Risper have more time to huddle up with their kids.

Risper would normally be knee-deep in spring practice with the Seminoles, but now every day is something new with his four kids - Scooter, 19, Peachy, 17, Silas, 14 and Paul, 12.

"You know it's on and popping over here, man -- it's always something to do positive, we're a very positive family upbeat, bubbly family," Risper said.

Risper began posting videos of various activities with his kids on his Facebook page. He can be seen playing basketball, working out, throwing the football and even hopping in on the latest dance crazes on TikTok.

"They keep me abreast of what's going on in the world and the latest and hip things that are going around so I'm big in this TikTok now," Risper said.

For those with young kids especially, like Hopkins, it's a new chance to watch them grow before their very eyes.

"Anyone that has small children knows they develop so fast, especially like my little girl Georgia," Hopkins said. "She's two and a half and it feels like every week she's doing something different."

Whether it's helping with homework, turkey hunting, working out or getting down on the latest TikTok craze - time spent with family is the new gameplan.

"I'm a homebody, I love being at home. I have no problem being quarantined right now. I'm happy and I'm fine with that."

"I'm a 'family first'-type guy and this has been, honestly except for losing out on the season, it's been a blessing as a point of being able to develop as a family," Hopkins said.

