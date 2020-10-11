Because LSU has a game tentatively scheduled for Dec. 12, the opportunity to reschedule the Alabama at LSU game will need to be evaluated.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Alabama at LSU and Texas A&M at Tennessee football games originally scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 14 have been postponed due to positive COVID-19 tests, contact tracing and subsequent quarantine of individuals within the LSU and A&M football programs.

"While it is unfortunate to have multiple postponements in the same week, we began the season with the understanding interruptions to the schedule were possible and we have remained focused throughout the season on the health of everyone around our programs," said SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey. "We must remain vigilant, within our programs and in our communities, to prevent the spread of the virus and to manage activities that contribute to these interruptions."

It was announced Monday the Auburn at Mississippi State game, also set for Saturday, Nov. 14, had been postponed due to positive tests and subsequent quarantining of individuals within the Mississippi State football program.

The Auburn at Mississippi State and Texas A&M at Tennessee games have been tentatively rescheduled for Dec. 12.

Because LSU has a game tentatively scheduled for Dec. 12, the opportunity to reschedule the Alabama at LSU game will need to be evaluated. The rescheduling of games on the remaining SEC football schedule may include Dec. 19 as a playing date.

The SEC's COVID-19 management requirements, as developed by the SEC's Return to Activity and Medical Guidance Task Force, are available on SECsports.com.