College Football Playoff announces future schedule, including Atlanta dates

ATLANTA — The College Football Playoff announced its future schedule on Tuesday, including when it will feature games in Atlanta.
The CFP revealed dates for games that will mark the end of the 2024 and 2025 seasons - with the format expanding to 12 teams in 2024.
Next season, which begins in the fall, will be the last under the four-team format. The Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl will not be a CFP game next season.
Here are the future Atlanta CFP dates, which are all played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium:
Atlanta College Football Playoff dates 2025-26
- Wednesday, January 1, 2025: Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl (CFP quarterfinal game)
- Monday, January 20, 2025: CFP National Championship Game
- Friday, January 9, 2026: Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl (CFP semifinal game)
Full future College Football Playoff schedule
2023 season (4 teams)
- Monday, January 1, 2024: Rose Bowl Game (CFP semifinal)
- Monday, January 1, 2024: Allstate Sugar Bowl (CFP semifinal)
- Monday, January 8, 2024: CFP National Championship Game, NRG Stadium, Houston
2024 season (12 teams)
- Friday, December 20, 2024: One on-campus first round game
- Saturday, December 21, 2024: Three on-campus first round games
- Tuesday, December 31, 2024: Vrbo Fiesta Bowl (CFP quarterfinal)
- Wednesday, January 1, 2025: Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl (CFP quarterfinal), Rose Bowl Game (CFP quarterfinal), Allstate Sugar Bowl (CFP quarterfinal)
- Thursday, January 9, 2025: Capital One Orange Bowl (CFP semifinal)
- Friday, January 10, 2025: Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic (CFP semifinal)
- Monday, January 20, 2025: CFP National Championship Game, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta
2025 season (12 teams)
- Friday, December 19, 2025: One on-campus first round game
- Saturday, December 20, 2025: Three on-campus first round games
- Wednesday, December 31, 2025: Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic (CFP quarterfinal)
- Thursday, January 1, 2026: Capital One Orange Bowl (CFP quarterfinal), Rose Bowl Game (CFP quarterfinal), Allstate Sugar Bowl (CFP quarterfinal)
- Thursday, January 8, 2026: Vrbo Fiesta Bowl (CFP semifinal)
- Friday, January 9, 2026: Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl (CFP semifinal)
- Monday, January 19, 2026: CFP National Championship Game, Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens