College Football Playoff announces future schedule, including Atlanta dates

ATLANTA — The College Football Playoff announced its future schedule on Tuesday, including when it will feature games in Atlanta.

The CFP revealed dates for games that will mark the end of the 2024 and 2025 seasons - with the format expanding to 12 teams in 2024.

Next season, which begins in the fall, will be the last under the four-team format. The Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl will not be a CFP game next season.

Here are the future Atlanta CFP dates, which are all played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium:

Atlanta College Football Playoff dates 2025-26

Wednesday, January 1, 2025: Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl (CFP quarterfinal game)

: CFP National Championship Game Friday, January 9, 2026: Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl (CFP semifinal game)

Full future College Football Playoff schedule

2023 season (4 teams)

Monday, January 1, 2024: Rose Bowl Game (CFP semifinal)

Monday, January 1, 2024: Allstate Sugar Bowl (CFP semifinal)

Monday, January 8, 2024: CFP National Championship Game, NRG Stadium, Houston

2024 season (12 teams)

Friday, December 20, 2024: One on-campus first round game

Saturday, December 21, 2024: Three on-campus first round games

Tuesday, December 31, 2024: Vrbo Fiesta Bowl (CFP quarterfinal)

Wednesday, January 1, 2025: Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl (CFP quarterfinal), Rose Bowl Game (CFP quarterfinal), Allstate Sugar Bowl (CFP quarterfinal)

Thursday, January 9, 2025: Capital One Orange Bowl (CFP semifinal)

Friday, January 10, 2025: Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic (CFP semifinal)

Monday, January 20, 2025: CFP National Championship Game, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

2025 season (12 teams)