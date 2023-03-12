College umpire suspended for game-ending strikes in UNO game

The umpire called two very questionable strikes- including a clear outside pitch- at the end of UNO's 7-3 win against Mississippi Valley State Friday night.

NEW ORLEANS — A college baseball umpire was suspended indefinitely by the Southland Conference on Saturday in connection with a pair of late called strikes to end a game between Mississippi Valley State and New Orleans.

The sequence of disputed calls began when home plate umpire Reggie Drummer called a second strike on a breaking ball that appeared to cross the plate below batter Devon Mims' knees — low enough that UNO catcher Jorge Tejeda caught it just above the dirt behind the plate.

This ump shouldn't be allowed to ump again 🤦‍♂️ (via @11point7) pic.twitter.com/vBfPbhTgHC — Baseball Bros (@BaseballBros) March 11, 2023

Mims hopped out of the batter's box in protest and was subsequently called out on strikes on the next pitch, which broke low and away, well off the plate.

“Oh my gosh! Wow! He got rung up on ball two!,” UNO radio play-by-play announcer Emmanuel Pepis exclaimed during the broadcast. “That is horrific! Drummer just wanted to go home.”

UNO won the game 7-3.

The Southland Conference said in its statement — which didn't identify Drummer by name — that after a thorough review, “the home plate umpire's conduct and actions were deemed detrimental to the conference and in violation of Section 3 Character and Conduct of the CCA Mechanics Manual for Baseball.”

The Southland Conference's statement on the New Orleans and Mississippi Valley State Baseball contest on March 10. pic.twitter.com/jZ5mFeRj6K — Southland Conference (@SouthlandSports) March 11, 2023

Section 3 states, in part, that "umpires are expected to exhibit and uphold the standards of integrity of the umpiring profession," and that “umpires shall bear a great responsibility for engendering public confidence in sports.”