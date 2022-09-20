Georgia Bulldogs announce 2023 football schedule

ATHENS, Ga. — The University of Georgia released its 2023 football schedule Tuesday night.
The Georgia Bulldogs will have seven home games including four to start next year's season.
Ole Miss will be the western division crossover game. This will be the first time the Rebels will be making their first trip to Athens in more than a decade.
Ole Miss will also be the final regular season SEC home game and is scheduled for Nov. 11, according to UGA's release.
The Bulldogs will also have home games with South Carolina, Kentucky and Missouri.
UGA will open the season with four home games starting with UT Martin on Sept. 2 followed by Ball State, South Carolina and UAB. Check out its full schedule below.
Georgia 2023 Schedule
Sept. 2 UT MARTIN
Sept. 9 BALL STATE
Sept. 16 SOUTH CAROLINA
Sept. 23 UAB
Sept. 30 at Auburn
Oct. 7 KENTUCKY
Oct. 14 at Vanderbilt
Oct. 21 Open Date
Oct. 28 vs. Florida (Jacksonville)
Nov. 4 MISSOURI
Nov. 11 OLE MISS
Nov. 18 at Tennessee
Nov. 25 at Georgia Tech