ATLANTA — The top tight-end in the 2020 draft class shocked many in the sports world with his decision to commit to Louisiana State University.

Gilbert made the announcement at the All-American Bowl ceremony at the College Football Hall of Fame on Wednesday afternoon.

Gilbert had taken several visits, his most recent being in Athens to see Georgia's uninspiring 21-0 win over the Kentucky Wildcats.

According to Rivals, Gilbert was looking out of state and Alabama was said to be his likely top choice with Clemson close behind. In the end, Gilbert said he considered his family and the relationship he's established with LSU head coach Ed Orgeron.

"A big thing I valued throughout this process is family, and I feel like Coach O has a good thing going there with one team one heartbeat," Gilbert said.

Gilbert will make an immediate impact for LSU with his 6-foot-5, 248-pound frame. He has NFL-ready hands and unique speed for a player his size.

