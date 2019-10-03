The Mercer Bears women's basketball team is going to the big dance for the second straight year.

The Bears outlasted the Furman Paladins, 66-63, in the Southern Conference Tournament Championship game in Asheville, North Carolina Sunday afternoon.

Senior guard KeKe Calloway led the Bears with 30 points and was named the tournament's Most Outstanding Player.

Furman had a chance to tie the game, but a last second three-pointer bounced off the rim, to give Mercer its second-straight Southern Conference Championship and second-straight NCAA tournament spot.

Mercer has won 17 straight games.

The Bears will find out who their opponent is in the first round of the NCAA tournament on Monday at 7 p.m. on ESPN's bracket reveal show.

Editor's note: The video in this story is from March 6, when the women's team was prepping before heading to the tournament in Asheville.