Georgia Tech mascot wins national cheer and dance competition

ATLANTA — Georgia Tech's mascot has a new claim to fame as the national collegiate cheer and dance world - champion.

Buzz the bee won the mascot category at the 2023 NCA and NDA Collegiate National Cheer and Dance Championship with a score of 53.7 out of 60.

A post from the school's Instagram said their mascot won the crowd over with their Super Mario Bros.-inspired dance routine.

"Confirmation of what we already knew, our mascot is the best in the buzzness," the post read in part.