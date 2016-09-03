Oregon Ducks vs. Georgia Bulldogs CFA Kickoff Game sold out

The organization said it's the second faceoff between a PAC-12 amd SEC team in the events history.

ATLANTA — There's still over a month and a half until the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game, but Peach Bowl Inc., who runs the event, said on Wednesday that there are no more tickets.

It's the 14th time since 2008 that the game has sold out; this year is a top-10 matchup, according to Peach Bowl Inc. The Oregon Ducks will play against the defending national champions, the Georgia Bulldogs.

Teams are playing for the "Old Leather Helmet Trophy, one of college football’s newest rivalry-style icons," Peach Bowl Inc. said. The game takes place on Saturday, Sept. 3, at 3:30 p.m. at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

"You have the defending National Champions squaring off with arguably the most successful Pac-12 team in the CFP era. With two passionate fan bases and the best neutral-site matchup on opening weekend," Gary Stokan said, who's the Peach Bowl, Inc. CEO and president. "It’s no surprise we’ve seen such a strong demand for tickets."

The Oregon Ducks rank No. 9, the company said, with Georgia coming in much higher at No. 3.

“The Chick-fil-A Kickoff game will provide another great opportunity for Georgia to play on a national stage against a top-quality opponent in what has become known as the Capital of College Football – Atlanta,” Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said.

This is only the second time in Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game history that a Pac-12 and SEC team will play against each other, with the SEC claiming that first victory at the beginning of the 2018 season. And this is the second time the Bulldogs will face the Ducks in their history.

“The game being sold out is certainly no surprise, and I know our team and our fans are excited about playing in Mercedes-Benz Stadium.," Smart said. "We’ve only played Oregon once in our history so it will be an outstanding opportunity for both teams.”

Ticketmaster - Secondary Market Tickets

Those looking for tickets still could get lucky. Peach Bowl Inc. said to visit the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game’s official ticket exchange on Ticketmaster. And for those who need to resell or exchange tickets, visit their website.