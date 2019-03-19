The Dawgs kicked off their spring practice today in Athens and addressed the media about their expectations as they look to once again defend their SEC East title.

Georgia is coming off an 11-3 season, where they fell short to Alabama in the SEC Championship game, and did not show up mentally against Texas in the Sugar bowl losing 28-21.

Kirby Smart enters his fourth year as head coach for the Dawgs, and Houston County grad, Jake Fromm enters his junior season. It's the first time in his career, where there is clearly no quarterback battle.

G-day is on April 20th with kick off at 2 p.m.