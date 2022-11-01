Georgia Bulldogs fans commemorate historic win with old tradition

To commemorate the historic victory, students at the university lined up to participate in one of the school's oldest traditions.

ATHENS, Ga. — After over 40 years, the Georgia Bulldogs have won the College Football Playoff National Championship game, besting their rivals the Alabama Crimson Tide.

To commemorate the historic victory, students at the university lined up to participate in one of the school's oldest traditions - the ringing of the bell.

According to UGA's website, the bell tower originally crowned the roof of the campus chapel, but in 1913 was found to be rotten and was removed.

Originally used to for religious services and to announce the beginning and ending of class, the bell now sits in its own wooden tower.

And so, tradition began to ring the bell to celebrate special occasions such as athletic victories and academic accomplishments.

On Monday night, after the Bulldog's victory, students lined the street, waiting patiently for their turn to ring the bell themselves.

However, it wasn't just current students partaking in the tradition after UGA's victory Monday night.

One father and son, both alumnus from the school, were together 41-years-ago for UGA's last national championship victory.