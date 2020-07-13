Five-star quarterback JT Daniels receives waiver to play for UGA

The Southern Cal transfer tweeted out the news Monday afternoon.

ATHENS, Ga. — You’ll have to look far and wide to find a quarterback room with as much depth as Georgia.

That certainly appears to be the case after the NCAA announced that it was granting the waiver request of Southern Cal transfer JT Daniels, who tweeted out the news Monday afternoon.

With Daniels eligible, head coach Kirby Smart and offensive coordinator Todd Monken would now seem to have numerous options.

A redshirt sophomore, Daniels will be thrown into the mix at quarterback, along with Wake Forest grad transfer Jamie Newman, D’Wan Mathis, Carson Beck, and Stetson Bennett.

Originally out of Santa Ana, California's Mater Dei High, Daniels signed with USC in the Class of 2018 and played a full season in his freshman year. Upon returning for his sophomore year, he subsequently suffered a torn ACL and was replaced by Kedon Slovis.

For his career, Daniels was 241 of 397 for 2,887 yards prior to his injury. He also threw 15 touchdowns and 11 interceptions during that time.

Thank you to the NCAA for granting me immediate eligibility and allowing me to play football this fall. I will not comment on the waiver or transfer, but look forward to a great 2020 season with my teammates. — JT Daniels (@jtdaniels06) July 13, 2020

In high school, Daniels was initially rated as the nation's No. 1 overall prospect in 2019 before reclassifying to the Class of 2018. He was the No. 4 player in that class according to Rivals, behind fellow five-star prospects Trevor Lawrence and Justin Fields.