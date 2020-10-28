Former UGA football, NFL star dies

ATHENS, Ga. — Former University of Georgia football and National Football League star Jimmy Orr died Tuesday at his home in Brunswick. He was 85.
Orr was a three-year letterman for the Bulldogs (1955-56-57) and became a star wide receiver for 13 years in the NFL playing with the Pittsburgh Steelers (1958-60) and Baltimore Colts (1961-70), the university said.
Orr was named UPI NFL Rookie of the Year in 1958 recording 33 receptions for 910 yards and seven touchdowns. His 910 yards stood as a franchise rookie record until 2017.
He was a two-time Pro Bowl player as a Steeler in 1959 and as a Colt in 1965, a year in which he was also named first-team All-Pro. Orr was a member of the Colts 1971 Super Bowl championship team and the Colts NFL championship team in 1969. He ended his 13-year pro career with 400 receptions for 7,914 yards and 66 touchdowns.
A native of Seneca, S.C., Orr led the Southeastern Conference twice with 24 catches for 443 yards in 1955, and 16 receptions for 237 yards in 1957. He was also named Academic All-SEC in 1957.