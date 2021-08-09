Former UGA head coach Mark Richt to be honored at upcoming football game

Richt has a 145-51 overall record in 15 seasons at UGA. According to the university, he is ranked 10th on the all-time winningest SEC coach list.

ATHENS, Ga. — Former Georgia Bulldogs' head coach Mark Richt will be honored at halftime at the upcoming UGA football home game vs. Missouri on Saturday, Nov. 6.

Reid Parker Director of Athletics Josh Brooks made the announcement on Thursday.

“We are so appreciative of all of Coach Richt’s contributions to the University of Georgia,” Brooks said. “His impact on Georgia football, the Athletic Association, and the Athens community is immeasurable. We are thrilled we are able to honor him at Sanford Stadium this season.”

Richt has a 145-51 overall record in 15 seasons at UGA. According to the university, he is ranked 10th on the all-time winningest SEC coach list.

During his time at UGA, Richt made five appearances in SEC Championship games, in which he won twice in 2002 and 2005. He also led Georgia to nine bowl game wins and two sugar bowl victories in 2002 and 2007.

According to UGA, Richt produced 84 NFL Draft picks, had 17 All-Americans, and finished with 106 All-SEC selections.

“Katharyn and I are excited about being honored on November 6 in Sanford Stadium,” Richt said. “Athens and the University of Georgia have been very special to us and we are humbled to be a part of the great history and tradition of the football program. We also would like to thank the people of Georgia for the love and support we felt throughout our time in Athens.”

The time of the game has not yet been announced.