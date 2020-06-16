ATHENS, Ga. — Athens-Clarke County Police have arrested a former University of Georgia football player on rape charges.

Following an investigation and obtaining warrants, Bacarri Rambo, 29, was taken into custody on allegations that he raped a 21-year-old UGA student at a downtown Athens residence.

Rambo was an All-American standout on the UGA football team. In 2013, he was drafted by the Washington Redskins in the sixth round of NFL Draft.

He was booked into the Clarke County Jail. No other details are known at this time.

If you have been affected by sexual assault, you can receive support, information, advice, or a referral from The Cottage at 877-363-1912

MORE HEADLINES

Tyler Perry to pay college tuition for Rayshard Brooks' children

Poll: Americans are the unhappiest they've been in 50 years

Why has COVID-19 forever changed the way we visit the doctor?

Red Cross begins testing blood donations for coronavirus antibodies

Daughter of Rayshard Brooks found out her father was killed while celebrating birthday