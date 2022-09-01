Gov. Brian Kemp of Georgia is a UGA alum and big backer of the Bulldogs.

ATLANTA — For the Georgia Bulldogs on Monday night, everything is on the line: winning a national championship for the first time in more than 40 years, overcoming their nemesis Alabama at last, ending a string of heartbreaks in big games.

For the governor of Georgia, the stakes are a bit less serious.

But Gov. Brian Kemp does now have skin in the game, after making a bet with Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey over whether the Bulldogs or the Crimson Tide will come out on top.

Mostly, it involves food.

Ivey first posted to Twitter on Monday afternoon her wager: If the Bulldogs win, she'll send Kemp some of Tuscaloosa's famous Dreamland Barbecue.

"Ahead of tonight's big game we're making the rivalry a little more interesting. I'm wagering Georgia Governor Brian Kemp some of Alabama's finest barbecue," Ivey said. "Dreamland and the University of Alabama football go hand-in-hand. In Alabama we take great pride in these two Tuscaloosa icons. Good luck Gov. Kemp, you and the Bulldogs are gonna need it."

Kemp, for his part, was a little less specific in what he was putting on offer, saying that he'd put together a collection of Georgia Grown products to send along to Ivey if the Crimson Tide win the national title.

He was joined by Vince Dooley in his response message, the legendary UGA coach who led the Dawgs to the 1980 national championship.