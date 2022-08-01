'Excruciating at times' | College Football Hall of Fame historian talks Georgia-Alabama and the Dawgs' hunt for a title

Jeremy Swick spoke with 11Alive ahead of the National Championship Game on Monday.

ATLANTA — Georgia and Alabama share a significant recent history - unfortunately for Dawgs fans, all of it going the wrong way.

"How close they've come is something I find interesting, and I think a little bit exciting, I'm sure as a Georgia fan a little bit excruciating," was how Jeremy Swick, the historian and curator at the Chick-fil-A College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta, put it.

Jeremy spoke to 11Alive this week about the recent run-ins between the Dawgs and Crimson Tide ahead of their latest clash, set to come Monday in the National Championship Game in Indianapolis.

He touched on subjects including how the national championship wasn't always seen as a major goal for college football teams, how the power in college football shifted from North to South, and even how you get memorabilia and artifacts from a major game like Monday's to put on display at the Hall of Fame.

You can watch his interview below:

To find the recent history of Georgia-Alabama contests - avert your eyes, Dawgs fans - also see below: