Georgia goes for first national title in more than 40 years | Live updates

INDIANAPOLIS — The Georgia Bulldogs are up against their nemesis Alabama on Monday night, going for their first national championship in more than 40 years.

As the Dawgs look to overcome a long string of heartbreak against the Crimson Tide, we'll be tracking updates of the biggest moments here at 11Alive.

For up-to-the-minute reactions and analysis, we'll point you to the Twitter accounts of our sports reporters Maria Martin and Reggie Chatman Jr. who are at the game in Indianapolis. Additionally, you can find updates from the UGA campus from 11Alive reporter Jon Shirek, who is at Stegeman Coliseum for the official school watch party.

2nd half

Three-and-out following the interception.

UGA's first drive of the second half didn't amount to anything - the questions about whether Stetson Bennett should be replaced in this game will not be going away easy - but an interception by Christopher Smith gets the Dawgs the ball back.

1st half

That's it for the first half. 9-6.

Jack Podlesny gives his 49-yard field goal attempt a mighty boot and connects as Georgia pulls back within three, 9-6. If kicking is your thing, this is definitely your game.

One positive sign you could take away from this sorta sluggish first half if you're a Georgia fan is that a lot of the drives that turned into touchdowns for Bama in the SEC Championship Game are instead turning into field goals tonight.

Huge sack by Channing Tindall to snuff out any hope of a touchdown for the Tide. Another field goal makes it 9-3.

On 3rd & Goal, Bryce Young sacked by Channing Tindall for 13-yd loss#GoDawgs 3 #RollTide 6 Q2 pic.twitter.com/LuHf0NZ6M4 — Sᴘᴏʀᴛs 24/7 (@Sports_24x7_) January 11, 2022

Shades of the SEC Championship Game: Bryce Young's big-play ability burns the Dawgs on a 61-yard completion with Cameron Latu. Bama knocking on the door of scoring again.

Field goal for the Tide gives them a three-point lead again, 6-3.

Big gain for Alabama on a pass downfield to Jameson Williams, but the Crimson Tide star receiver appeared to catch his leg awkwardly planting down and has now come off the field.

That did NOT look good for Jameson Williams. He's getting helped to the sideline right now. — Maria Martin (@Ria_Martin) January 11, 2022

UGA can't get into the end zone following the Pickens catch, but a Jack Podlesny 24-yard field goal is good to make it even at 3-3.

Stetson Bennett shutting up some of his haters: The QB shows off his arm and hits George Pickens way downfield for an electric 52-yard gain.

BIG PLAY Bennett 52-yd pass to George Pickens#GoDawgs 0 #RollTide 3 Q1 pic.twitter.com/EsqmEeGiLZ — Sᴘᴏʀᴛs 24/7 (@Sports_24x7_) January 11, 2022

This one may loom for a while. Jordan Davis got to Bryce Young and appeared to force a fumble the Dawgs returned for a quick touchdown. It would have been a huge momentum swing for Georgia, but the refs wound up ruling it an incomplete pass on review. No TD. Alabama drove downfield and settled for a field goal. 3-0 early.