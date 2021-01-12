Georgia Bulldog Jordan Davis completes young fan's Christmas wish

Before the Georgia Tech game, a little boy held a sign saying all he wanted for Christmas was to meet Jordan Davis. Davis made his wish come true.

ATLANTA — One of the best players in college football can be found on the defensive line for the Georgia Bulldogs. To call senior lineman Jordan Davis dominant doesn't feel like enough. The 6'6, 340 pound lineman bullies opponents in the trenches, led the Redcoat Marching Band at one point this season, and even scored a touchdown on offense this year.

"It was just a really exciting thing in practice. Everybody felt like that would get the crowd jumping," Davis said on the touchdown he scored against Charleston Southern.

With the SEC Championship game looming this weekend, Alabama head coach Nick Saban even had high praises for the defensive lineman.

"I think the guy is one of the most dominant players in college football," Saban said. "He's about as good an inside player as I've seen in a long time, on any college football team."

It's not just the coaches or his teammates that adore Davis. He's a fan favorite for his outstanding effort in the trenches and his eccentric personality off the football field.

"Every day I live my best life. It doesn't matter what I'm doing or who I'm with, I'm just happy to be here. There's not a lot of people in this position and I'm not supposed to be here, so I take gratitude and really appreciate the little things," Davis said.

"He's real rough on the field so his team can win a bunch of games," said Michael Crane, a big fan of Jordan Davis.

At Bobby Dodd Stadium on Saturday for the Georgia vs. Georgia Tech game, young Michael Crane waited patiently pregame with a sign that read, "All I want for Christmas is to meet Jordan Davis."

"That's been our goal all season was to get his picture made with him or let him meet him, so he was really excited for today," said Michael's mom, Kelley.

Davis saw Michael waiting during pregame warmups and quickly went over to make a little boy's entire year.

"It was pretty awesome, I loved it," said Michael. "I play his position on defense and I also play offense and I have the same number as him."

Both Davis and Michael share the number 99.

Davis didn't stop there. After the Dawgs dominated Georgia Tech, Bulldogs fans gathered outside of the stadium to send Georgia back to Athens. Michael and his parents were among the fans waiting to do so, and Jordan Davis picked him out of the crowd. That time, he took a few minutes to sign Michael's shirt and take some photos.

"If he plays professional I really want him to play for the Falcons, because they're going to be like Georgia if the Falcons have him," said Michael, who also plays for the Junior Falcons.