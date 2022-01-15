Georgia Bulldogs championship parade today | Everything you need to know

The city of Athens is bracing for the crowd of all crowds on Saturday.

ATHENS, Ga. — It's a party the state of Georgia waited more than four decades for, and it's finally going down today: The Bulldogs are champions, and it's time to celebrate.

The city of Athens is bracing for the crowd of all crowds on Saturday, with a short championship parade to honor the Dawgs set to run through downtown and then a formal ceremony to follow inside Sanford Stadium.

If you're headed into Athens to join in the celebrations, here's some key information to know about how things will be going down:

Parade time

The parade itself starts at 12:30 p.m. this afternoon, and will conclude with the Dawg Walk at 1 p.m. An hour later at 2 p.m., the championship ceremony will begin inside Sanford Stadium.

Parade route

It will begin at the corner of South Lumpkin Street and Pinecrest Drive, running past the UGA athletic complex toward downtown along the UGA campus. Here's a visual helper:

Parade places to get a view

There's a lot of UGA campus infrastructure along South Lumpkin Street, so aside from just lining the street there aren't that many great places for finding a place to set up shop.

That said, it runs past cross streets including Brittain Avenue, Smith Street, Carlton Street, University Court/Cedar Street, and Baxter Street, which all have some standing room at their corners.

Toward the end of the parade route, the Tate Center parking deck would offer a good view, though it may be restricted to the general public. Across the corner, there's also the Legion Pool parking lot.

There's decent greenspace lining the UGA campus past Cedar Street, and further back there's greenspace adjacent to Myers Hall. There's also a parking lot in front of Tyche's Games and at the Christus Victor Lutheran Church that could offer vantage points.

Any further back closer to the start point of the parade and you're really mostly looking at random spots along South Lumpkin.

Parade parking

As noted, there are some parking decks in and around the campus areas on South Lumpkin, but it's not hard to see those being either fully closed off to the general public or being functionally inaccessible.

Your better bet is to park somewhere on the other side of West Broad Street and then walk to the parade route.

There are a number of lots including the Washington Street Deck, 140 West Hancock Avenue, 440 College Avenue, 550 North Jackson Street, 165 East Dougherty Street, 140 West Clayton Street, a Prestige Parking lot at 345 West Hancock Avenue, and a public parking deck at the courthouse at 325 East Washington Street.

Those are just a few of the options - note that, again, some may be restricted to the general public for parade day - and it might be easiest to just park somewhere clear on the other side of town and just take an Uber or Lyft to get within walking distance of South Lumpkin.

Parade weather

There's not much to be concerned about here. It'll be a little chilly - in the mid-40s by about noon, partly cloudy.

However, if you're staying in Athens, be prepared for the weather to turn tonight and into Sunday morning. Officials are warning with a winter storm expected on Sunday that if you don't get out of Athens by Saturday night, there's a good chance you'll be stuck there through Monday.

Get there early!

Athens is not a huge city, the parade route itself is small, and the number of Georgia fans who are eager to take part in the festivities is very, very large.