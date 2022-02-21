Insider: Georgia Bulldogs 3-star signee shot, now in hospital

This is a developing story.

BEN HILL COUNTY, Ga. — University of Georgia football signee E.J. Lightsey has been hospitalized following a shooting in Fitzgerald, a UGA insider told 11Alive.

Lightsey suffered multiple non-life-threatening gunshot wounds Monday night, they said. No other information has been given at this time.

A star senior linebacker at Fitzgerald High School, Lightsey signed with the Georgia Bulldogs in early February and will join the Dawgs' class of 2022. The up-and-coming LB is a three-star prospect, according to 247Sports.

The best in GA stay in GA 📍



Welcome home @EjLightsey8 ‼️#CommittedToTheG pic.twitter.com/GtqNqic3ED — Georgia Football (@GeorgiaFootball) February 2, 2022