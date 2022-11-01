Plans in the works for a Georgia Bulldogs championship victory celebration

Here's what the UGA athletic director said after the victory on Monday night.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Georgia Bulldogs secured their first national championship in more than four decades on Monday night, beating Alabama 33-18.

That means a celebration, right? It would appear so.

UGA Athletic Director Josh Brooks told 11Alive's Maria Martin in a postgame interview in Indianapolis that plans are already in the works for a parade/celebration, and that it'll be held on Saturday in Athens.

The athletic director didn't have specific details yet available, but said any parade and ceremonies will probably include a portion at Sanford Stadium.

Brooks told Maria they would "release details here pretty soon."

Better book your hotel rooms now - we're not sure Athens is big enough to hold all the Bulldogs who have been waiting 40-plus years for this moment.