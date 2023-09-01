Former Dawgs from Central Georgia send well wishes to team ahead of national title game

Roquan Smith, Jake Fromm and others are rooting for another national title win tonight.

MACON, Ga. — Georgia plays TCU in the College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday night.

The Bulldogs are hoping to become the first team in the playoff era to repeat as national champions.

Central Georgia has seen its share of Dawgs over the years from schools like Houston County, Mary Persons and Rutland High School sending players to Athens.

Marvin James and Connor Hines collected messages from the following players.

Roquan Smith, the former Macon County star, was a leader on the Georgia defense from 2015-2017 before being selected by the Bears in the first round of the 2018 NFL draft. Smith now plays for the Baltimore Ravens.

Jake Fromm, the Houston County native, was the quarterback for the Bulldogs from 2017-2019. He was selected in the 5th round of the 2020 draft by the Buffalo Bills. Fromm is now on the practice squad for the Washington Commanders.

JT Wall, the former Georgia fullback in the early 2000s, is now the head coach at John Milledge Academy, where he has won multiple state titles, including this past season, a third in a row for the team.

Tyrique McGhee, the defensive back from Peach County, was a part of the Rose Bowl-winning team at Georgia. He was most recently in the Canadian Football League as a member of the Blue Bombers.

Shakenneth Williams was a star wide receiver for the Rutland Hurricanes before heading to Georgia in 2014. On multiple occasions while at Georgia, he was a member of the UGA J. Reid Parker Director of Athletics Honor Roll.