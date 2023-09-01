'Down goes TCU': UGA fans support Dawgs in 2nd Natty win

The Georgia Bulldogs crushed the TCU Horned Frogs with a score of 65-7

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The Georgia Bulldogs crushed the TCU Horned Frogs with a score of 65-7 in the College Football Playoff National Championship Monday night.

Georgia backup quarterback Carson Beck even got in a few reps. Thousands of loyal fans had their red-and-black on to support their Dawgs, who started the night off strong and never seemed to slow down.

Siera Wilson, a big UGA fan says, "When Georgia secured that win for us last year, it was insane. It just brought that camaraderie back."

Bill Sanders, another big fan, said, "After not having one for 41 years, having two in a row, that actually sets Georgia apart from the rest of the country."

What makes this team so special?

Martin Durkin remembers growing up watching the Dawgs.

"I get goosebumps -- they always work hard, they play hard, they got heart," Durkin said.

Tanisha Swift was excited to cheer on the team.

"It's amazing. No one thought we would do it last year against Alabama. To do it again this year, two years in a row, it would just mean the hugest honor," Swift said.

Even in a sea of red-and-black, there was still some purple.

Tyler Vahn grew up in Warner Robins but says he wanted to support TCU.

"They're purple and they're the underdog, and it would be boring sitting here rooting for Georgia with everybody else," Vahn said.

Fans knew the Dawgs would go back-to-back once again.

We're just excited for the win. Down goes TCU," Swift said.