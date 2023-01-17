Families of UGA player Devin Willock, staffer Chandler LeCroy release GoFundMe accounts for donations

GoFundMe accounts for the families have been set up to allow everyone an opportunity to support the Willock and LeCroy families.

ATHENS, Ga. — The University of Georgia has released verified GoFundMe accounts to donate to the families of Georgia offensive lineman Devin Willock and Chandler LeCroy.

It comes as new details are emerging about the moments that led up to a deadly crash -- involving UGA football players and staffers.

An incident report lists speed as a contributing factor to the crash. It adds UGA staffer Chandler LeCroy was driving an SUV trying to make a left turn on Barnett Shoals Road.

She lost control, hit a curb and the car was sent spinning into two power poles and two trees.

Chandler's funeral services are set for Tuesday.

Her family will hold a visitation at First Baptist Church in her hometown of Toccoa at 1 p.m.

Her funeral will follow at 3 p.m.

UGA football players and staff along with Chandler's high school cheer squad will serve as honorary pallbearers.

GoFundMe accounts for the families have been set up to allow everyone an opportunity to support the Willock and LeCroy families.