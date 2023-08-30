Flags flying at half staff in Athens for first UGA game to memorialize Sonny Seiler

Seiler brought multiple generations of Uga's to football games, starting with then-head coach Wally Butts in 1956.

ATHENS, Ga. — The University of Georgia will honor the man who introduced the beloved mascot tradition to the Bulldog nation by flying flags at half staff for UGA's season-opener on Saturday.

Sonny Seiler died in his hometown of Savannah after a short illness at the age of 90. He was an attorney in Savannah and was well known for being the owner and manager of Georgia's legendary mascot "Uga."

Seiler brought multiple generations of Uga's to football games, starting with then-head coach Wally Butts in 1956. Uga I was named in commemoration as "Damn Good Dog" while the latest Uga, "Boom," will be on the sidelines Saturday.

"One of the first people I met when I got here in school was Sonny Seiler and his family and obviously the obvious meaning they've had to the University of Georgia and the UGA Dawg Nation family, they've been incredible," Kirby Smart said after practice Tuesday.