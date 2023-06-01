'Georgia 54-20': Central Georgia Dawgs fans prepare for National Championship

"Yeah, I was ready for it to be over. That was a nail-biter, tough, close game and I'm just glad we won,” Mark Taylor said. The close call against Ohio State was a week ago, but Georgia fans shouldn't be wiping away the sweat just yet. As the match up with Texas Christian University approaches, former UGA player Mark Taylor isn’t worried. "We're going to be fine. We're a team right now that has bent but we don't break. If you go back and look at our season, teams have thrown the ball on us but when they get in the red zone, they don't score," he said.

After years on the field as a player and now a fan, he's preparing to go wheels up to LA to hopefully relive a moment he had in 2021.



"Being there. Watching on TV is one thing, but being there like last year, I’ll never forget when they won that game, and our tickets were right on the wall and Kirby and the players came over and was just hugging us. I remember hugging those guys and telling them, 'Thank y’all,'” he recalled.



Near Mercer, Jag's Pizzeria and Pub is busy placing orders and calling in backup in case of a rush.



" We are ordering a little bit more, we put a couple of things on taps that we don't usually have. We're also running happy hour all day so that means $2 well drinks, $3 domestic beers,” Ross Smith said.



Ross Smith, the general manager, says there will be specials on food and drinks and TVs as far as the eye can see with the Georgia game playing on each one of them.



"I'd say we'd be at capacity for at least the majority for the game, which is close to 100, I think which I think is max we're allowed to have in here," he said.



As predictions roll in, Taylor says the Dawgs are bringing it home.