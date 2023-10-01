Georgia Bulldogs return after winning CFP National Championship | Watch Live

The team is heading back from California.

ATLANTA — The back-to-back College Football Playoff National Champs are landing in the Peach State after decimating the Texas Christian School Horned Frogs in Monday's game.

11Alive will stream the team live once they arrive Tuesday evening. You can watch it live above or below.

UGA walked away from Monday's game with a perfect season, 15-0, a first in the school's history. A parade for the team will be held in Athens on Saturday for fans to celebrate the team's win.

During an interview on ESPN after the game, Head Coach Kirby Smart was asked how a program that just a few years ago was one of college football's most tortured in their search for a national title for the first time since 1980 ascended to college football royalty, he credited hard work and attitude.

"As long as you don't have entitlement in your program, you've got a shot, and right now we don't have that," he said. But the coach did allude to the struggle it will be to keep new classes of Dawgs humble.

"It's creeping," he said of that potential slip in attitude. "Games like tonight make it that way, but we've got a lot of humble guys."