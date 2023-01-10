Has Georgia 'taken hold' of college football from Nick Saban and Alabama?

Is there a true changing of the guard underway?

Example video title will go here for this video

ATHENS, Ga. — Georgia legend David Pollack had one of the more viral moments during the National Championship Game on Monday night when he talked up the Bulldogs' new dominant place in college football - right next to Alabama coach Nick Saban.

"Georgia, obviously you've seen it in the past couple of seasons now really. they've taken hold of college football," he said. Saban, for his part, mostly nodded and avoided any kind of significant reaction.

He might have interrupted Pollack for a word in edgewise, though. Alabama is only a couple of years removed from winning their last national championship, and this season marked only the second time they've missed the College Football Playoff since it was introduced in 2015 -- and the Crimson Tide only just barely missed it this year.

“They’ve taken over college football”



Pollack said it right to Saban’s face. Cold blooded.



pic.twitter.com/Lbd5GX7Nad — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) January 10, 2023

Alabama also beat Georgia just last year in the SEC Championship Game. It's not like they're in the midst of some fade into irrelevance.

But the Dawgs, of course, have back-to-back titles - the first team to win consecutive championships since.... Alabama, exactly 10 years ago.

Does it add up to a true changing of the guard? Does Georgia own the game now?

It's far too early to say how that calculation will look over the next few years, but at least for next season, it does look like the early money is on UGA to remain top Dawgs in college football.

Tale of the tape

Whether or not Georgia is truly the new standard-bearer in college football, there are several indicators they'll head into next season with that crown still firmly on their head.

That'll be a little different from this year when the Dawgs entered the season facing questions about how much defensive talent they lost and whether they could overcome an Alabama team loaded with talent and returning star QB Bryce Young.

ESPN has already issued their "way-too-early Top 25" for next season and had the Dawgs on top - with Alabama down at No. 5.

The analysis in that list focused on a solid stock of returning defensive starters for the Dawgs that will include Mykel Williams, Malaki Starks, Smael Mondon and Javon Bullard.

It also notes powerhouse tight end Brock Bowers is expected back. Clearly though, how Carson Beck or Brock Vandagriff steps into Stetson Bennett's shoes will play a big role.

Meanwhile, several released early betting odds on the national championship next year had Georgia as the favorite.

Odds for the 2023 College Football Champion…



Georgia +250

Alabama +400

Ohio State +400

Michigan +750

Clemson +1200



pic.twitter.com/NqerybcZWO — PointsBet Sportsbook (@PointsBetUSA) January 10, 2023

Most of those had Alabama either second or third, however. So, again, it doesn't take a long leap for Alabama to regain the throne.