Twice as nice | Georgia fans can look forward to another Dawgs championship parade

ATHENS, Ga. — After the surreal euphoria of Georgia's escape on New Year's Eve to win the Peach Bowl, the Bulldogs went for the more straightforward route of claiming the National Championship Game by simply dominating the TCU Horned Frogs.

For Georgia fans, there's only one clear and obvious concern to now turn to: How and when to party.

In the immediate wake of UGA's national title victory on Monday night, there was no initial information from the school - which will probably take a few days to plan things out.

But based on how they orchestrated a championship parade last year, here's some of what we can anticipate:

What might go down for the Georgia Bulldogs championship parade

It'll probably be in Athens

Last year they sent the parade down Lumpkin Street to Sanford Stadium.

There may be another ceremony inside Sanford Stadium

Last year, the brief parade route led to a Dog Walk into Sanford Stadium, with a celebration ceremony that followed.

The celebration ceremony inside the stadium may be the marquee event

Last year, the parade itself was somewhat tempered down, possibly due to the logistical limits of Athens and how many people you can pack onto the streets versus get into the stadium. The stadium portion was a free ticketed event.

Tickets were first made available to students and season ticket holders

Other members of the general public had a limited chance to try and obtain tickets afterward.

The parade happened the following Saturday