New agreement keeps annual Georgia-Florida rivalry game in Jacksonville through 2025

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The annual Georgia-Florida rivalry game will stay in Jacksonville -- at least for two more years.

The Bulldogs and Gators' programs reached an agreement Wednesday to exercise their option to keep "The World's Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party" at the neutral site location through the 2025 season.

One of college football's greatest traditions, the Georgia-Florida game has been played in Jacksonville since 1933, outside of the '94 and '95 seasons, while they were building TIAA Bank Field -- the stadium that hosts the game now.

“We are pleased with the decision to exercise the option that will keep the game in Jacksonville for 2024 and 2025,” UGA Director of Athletics Josh Brooks said. “We look forward to discussions that I’m sure will continue over the next couple years exploring all the options for 2026 and beyond. We continue to be appreciative of the working relationship we have with the University of Florida and the City of Jacksonville.”

The most recent agreement kept the rivalry game in Jacksonville through this year's 2023 season, but the teams had the option of extending it through 2025 if they let the city know by June 30. They plan on formally notifying the city this week.

"Jacksonville has been the proud home of the Georgia-Florida game since 1933," Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry said. "We are excited to welcome back thousands of Dawgs and Gators to Jacksonville in 2024 and 2025. I want to thank the University of Georgia and University of Florida for their continued faith and investment in our city."