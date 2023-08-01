x
Georgia Bulldogs

Georgia vs. TCU: Here's everything you need to know

11Alive's Maria Martin, Reggie Chatman and Jerry Carnes are bringing you the latest coverage on the big matchup.

INGLEWOOD, Calif — Georgia will face off against TCU in the 2023 National Championship Monday night.

11Alive's Maria Martin, Reggie Chatman and Jerry Carnes are bringing you the latest coverage on the big matchup. Our  team is gearing up at Sofi stadium for kickoff, which starts at 7:30 p.m. ET. 

11Alive has also put together a list of the continuing coverage leading up to one of the most anticipated games of the year. Here's everything you need to know for tonight's battle between Georgia and TCU.

Georgia-TCU National Championship coverage

